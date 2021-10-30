How a guaranteed income pilot program is helping some in Gary, Indiana

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tonight we continue our occasional series on guaranteed income. It's a simple – but sometimes costly concept– that is now being tried in at least 34 cities and counties.

The payments–usually a few hundred dollars each month– go to needy residents – no strings attached. We reported on one of the first pilot programs in Stockton, California, in 2018. This past March, we looked at a program in Hudson, New York where there is an affordable housing crisis.

Now NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green reports from Gary, Indiana, where jobs can be hard to find.

This story is part of our ongoing series Chasing the Dream: Poverty, Opportunity and Justice in America.