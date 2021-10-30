Facebook hits refresh with ‘Meta’ but internal leaks reveal a larger crisis

Hari Sreenivasan:

Facebook continued to be a top story, almost nonstop this week. Thousands of internal documents are now public, and dozens of news organizations continue to publish stories about what the company did not do to stop hate speech, anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracies. On Thursday, Facebook's founder announced a name change, making 'Meta' the new parent company for the vast social media empire.

For the latest, I spoke with New York Times technology reporter Sheera Frenkel, coauthor of the recent book 'An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination.'

Sheera, what has happened in the last week and a half, considering you literally have written a book on Facebook. The volume of information, the volume of stories that have come out about Facebook, are you surprised?