How a nonprofit trained an army to stop Uganda’s atrocities

Shannon Sedgwick Davis:

Yes, Joseph Kony does remain and our work remains because of that. But I will tell you that this really didn't end up being about Joseph Kony. You know Kony had a particular M.O. and he would go into they would go into villages and they would kidnap young children and then those children would ultimately become commanders in the army. For example, you might have someone operating in a certain region of the jungle that's maybe 30 now but was kidnapped at the age of 10 and those folks did not want to be out there and did not want to be fighting for this cause. And when we stopped focusing on Kony in particular and started focusing on all those who wanted to come home that's where we really saw success.I mean we were able to identify in certain regions that there might be someone Sam opium for instance who might be hiding out in a particular area and we could actually look back and say Could we find some of his family members do some of his family members remain alive and could we maybe find them. And we had folks that would actually travel back to the region and identify family members for those still fighting in the alleyway and would record messages from those family members from their mothers from their sisters from their aunt dog Pacho come home my son I have never stopped waiting for you. And we would plug our cell phones are our iPhones into these speakers that we had on our helicopter and hover over these regions and in the aftermath. Seven hundred and thirty came out and are free now today.