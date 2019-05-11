Kurdish control in Syria threatened by U.S. troop withdrawal

Jane Ferguson:

As the battlefield fighting ends here, the geopolitics becomes more dangerous. In many ways the defeat of ISIS as a group that can control its own territory in Syria is really just the ending of one phase of this war, and the beginning of a very new, complex, and dangerous time. The Kurds created their own semi-autonomous area of Syria, called Rojava, back when the Syrian revolution began, pushing back government forces from their areas. Long marginalized and discriminated against by the government in Damascus, they finally achieved their goal of limited self-rule. Their alliance with US troops gave the Kurds the strength to solidify their territorial gains. With American boots on the ground, the Assad regime was not going to march in. Then suddenly last December, President Trump announced on Twitter, before the battle against ISIS was over, that all 2000 US troops would be leaving Syria. The news shocked US military officials, Kurdish commanders and the diplomatic community. The US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and American commander in charge of the alliance with the Kurds, Bret McGurk, both resigned.