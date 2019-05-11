Immigrants in detention choosing ‘voluntary departure’

Hari Sreenivasan:

The Trump administration's attempt to limit immigration also includes efforts to remove undocumented immigrants from the United States. And there is now evidence that some immigrants are feeling the pressure and choosing what is called voluntary departure — asking the courts to allow them to return to their country of birth rather than waiting in detention centers.

In a recent investigation, The Marshall Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit news organization in partnership with POLITICO found that the number of voluntary departures doubled from 2017 to 2018 reaching a seven year high.

Christie Thompson, staff writer at The Marshall Project joins us now from Seattle. I tried to give an explanation of it but explain how these voluntary departures work.