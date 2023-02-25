How a pioneering pilot made the first attempt to break NASA’s racial barrier

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Leave your feedback
Space exploration has long fascinated humans, from the fantasy of the ancient Greeks to the moon landings of the last century. It’s about pushing into new frontiers — and not just technological ones. In the last part of our series, “Hidden Histories,” we learn about Ed Dwight, a trailblazing Air Force pilot who helped pave the way for NASA’s Black astronauts.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more