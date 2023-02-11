How Robert Smalls sailed his crew and family to freedom during the Civil War

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Kaisha Young
During the transatlantic slave trade, Charleston, South Carolina was one of the largest slave ports in the United States. But at the height of the Civil War, Charleston’s waterfront was the backdrop of one enslaved man’s daring escape. In part two of our series, “Hidden Histories,” we get the story of Robert Smalls, who stole a Confederate ship and sailed to freedom.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
