How Robert Smalls sailed his crew and family to freedom during the Civil War

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Kaisha Young

Audio

During the transatlantic slave trade, Charleston, South Carolina was one of the largest slave ports in the United States. But at the height of the Civil War, Charleston’s waterfront was the backdrop of one enslaved man’s daring escape. In part two of our series, “Hidden Histories,” we get the story of Robert Smalls, who stole a Confederate ship and sailed to freedom.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch