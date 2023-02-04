How a trailblazing Black lawyer took down a top New York City mafia boss

This Black History Month, PBS News Weekend is highlighting stories of Black Americans whose lives and work are lesser known — their accomplishments all the more significant because they were made in the face of injustices and discrimination. In the first part of our series, “Hidden Histories,” we look at the story of Eunice Carter, who helped take down one of America’s most notorious mob bosses.

