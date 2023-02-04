How a trailblazing Black lawyer took down a top New York City mafia boss

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Leave your feedback
This Black History Month, PBS News Weekend is highlighting stories of Black Americans whose lives and work are lesser known — their accomplishments all the more significant because they were made in the face of injustices and discrimination. In the first part of our series, “Hidden Histories,” we look at the story of Eunice Carter, who helped take down one of America’s most notorious mob bosses.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more