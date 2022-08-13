How a Trump-era policy that separated thousands of migrant families came to pass

Audio

The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy separated over 5,000 children from their parents, with no tracking process or records that would allow them to be reunited. Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Dickerson joins Geoff Bennett to discuss her investigation into the policy.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: