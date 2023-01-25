How a Washington state plan to fight domestic extremism could be a model for the nation

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Audio

In Washington state this week, legislators held public hearings to form a domestic violent extremism commission that, if implemented, would make Washington the first in the nation to target extremism with a public health and civic engagement approach. Laura Barrón-López spoke with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson about what his state is doing and how it could be a model for the nation.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch