How abortion providers are navigating the swiftly-changing legal landscape

Geoff Bennett
Karina Cuevas
The White House will ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the legal battle surrounding the abortion medication mifepristone. A federal appeals court ruled in favor of continuing access to the drug, but also limited its distribution through the mail and said it can only be used through the seventh week of pregnancy. Geoff Bennett discussed the ruling with Dr. Jamila Perritt.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
