News Wrap: Biden touts strength of Ireland-U.S. relations in address to Irish Parliament

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Alexis Cox
Alexis Cox
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, President Biden played up the shared history and values of Ireland and the United States on the second day of his visit there, the White House announced DACA recipients can apply for Medicaid and health insurance exchanges under the Affordable Care Act and former President Trump gave a second deposition in New York in a lawsuit over his business practices.
Watch the Full Episode
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more