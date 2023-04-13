News Wrap: Biden touts strength of Ireland-U.S. relations in address to Irish Parliament

In our news wrap Thursday, President Biden played up the shared history and values of Ireland and the United States on the second day of his visit there, the White House announced DACA recipients can apply for Medicaid and health insurance exchanges under the Affordable Care Act and former President Trump gave a second deposition in New York in a lawsuit over his business practices.

