How algorithms are being used to deny health insurance claims in bulk

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Kaisha Young

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Story Audio

Federal data shows that health insurance companies denied more than 49 millions claims in 2021, but customers appealed less than 0.2 percent of them. Investigative journalists at ProPublica found that the insurance company Cigna is using an automated system to assess, and often deny, claims in bulk. Reporter Maya Miller joins Ali Rogin to discuss the findings.

ProPublica is collecting comments from health insurance policy holders who have had their claims denied. Share your experience here: ProPublica.org/healthinsurance.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch