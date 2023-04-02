How algorithms are being used to deny health insurance claims in bulk

Federal data shows that health insurance companies denied more than 49 millions claims in 2021, but customers appealed less than 0.2 percent of them. Investigative journalists at ProPublica found that the insurance company Cigna is using an automated system to assess, and often deny, claims in bulk. Reporter Maya Miller joins Ali Rogin to discuss the findings.

ProPublica is collecting comments from health insurance policy holders who have had their claims denied. Share your experience here: ProPublica.org/healthinsurance.