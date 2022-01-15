Omicron spreads as free home tests are set to roll out

Jeremy Faust:

I really think it's a step in the right direction to have home tests. I think the idea of sending them to people is a much better than the idea of asking people to go try to find one because they're really hard to find, they can be expensive. The whole idea of rapid tests is a very important one. It's the idea that it tells you, are you really very likely to be contagious. If we use rapid tests the way many of us have been advocating since really since they came on the market correctly, they achieve what we really need, which is to be able to keep doing many of the things of regular life without disruptions, even when coronavirus is around. I think there's this sense that if we test too much that we will panic and not return to life, and it's actually the opposite. If we ignore this, we don't diagnose these conditions, then it spreads about the time we realize it, it's out of control, it's at a nursing home. So rapid tests actually allow us to avoid things like staying home and not doing our regular activities. The test to return to work, the test to stay after exposure, these actions really reflect the progress we've made in terms of being able to track this virus. The more tests we have for free, the better we are in terms of health and the better we are actually economically because people can go about their business knowing that they are not a risk to their neighbors and their colleagues.