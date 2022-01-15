Inside Estonia’s approach in combating Russian disinformation

Hari Sreenivasan:

Russian disinformation campaigns aren't confined to attempts at tampering with U.S. elections. In fact, they are rife in countries once ruled from Moscow. Some former soviet states have tried to suppress the propaganda by banning Russian television stations, and even limiting the use of the Russian language on their domestic channels.

But as NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simon Ostrovsky reports, one country — tiny Estonia, which sits right on Russia's western border — is trying a different approach.

His story was produced with support from the Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellowship.