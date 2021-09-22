How America faced ‘Peril’ in final days of Trump presidency

Judy Woodruff:

The first draft of history is being written about the final chaotic days of Donald Trump's presidency and the earliest days of Joe Biden's.

In a new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, they reveal the alarm and the lengths that then-President Trump's top advisers went to, to prevent him from acting on his worst impulses.

The title of the book is "Peril."

And they join us now.

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour."

Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, welcome back to PBS.

Robert Costa, "Peril" Co-Author: Good to see you.