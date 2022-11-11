Younger generations push to preserve a disappearing Indigenous language in rural Alaska

Judy Woodruff:

Half of the people whose first language is Kodiak Alutiiq have died over the last few years.

The Alaska Native Sun'aq Tribe estimates fewer than 20 members remain. But that is not stopping new speakers from learning the endangered language and passing along a distinct culture and world view to the next generations.

KTOO Public Media's Claire Stremple reports from Kodiak, Alaska, for our arts and culture series, Canvas.