How an artist transformed his work after an accident on the job

What happens to an artist when one of the very tools he uses -- his hands -- are changed in an instant? Jeffrey Brown visited a sculptor in New York's Hudson Valley, who has had to pivot on how he does his art, and the kind of art creates. The story is part of our coverage of the intersection of medicine and arts, and our ongoing arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

