How Andrew Luck’s retirement highlights football’s ‘brutal’ nature

John Feinstein:

Very much so. And more probably in a mental, an emotional sense than a physical sense.

Every football player understands that it hurts to play the game. It's a brutal game. Even those who aren't injured are hurt by the end of the season because of the pounding they take.

But when he missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury that you mentioned, it tore him up emotionally. He felt like he had failed his teammates because he couldn't be on the field. The quarterbacks who tried to replace him were shadows of him. They went 4-12 that year without him. And he felt guilty. He was depressed.

He finally went away to Europe to get away from everything, all the constant pressure being, when are you coming back, when are you coming back, and rehabbed over there for two months.

And he talked about understanding the finite nature of playing football.

And the difference to me between Andrew Luck and 99 percent of the athletes I have ever known is he loved his sport, loved it since he was a kid, but he doesn't need it. He's so bright and so talented in other areas, that he can go on with his life without sort of reaching out and trying to hold on to football forever.