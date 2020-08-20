How Biden will close out an unprecedented DNC

Lisa Dejardins:
You know, Judy, tonight's theme officially is this, "America's Promise."
And that's an important word for Joe Biden, the word promise. In fact, the two autobiographical books that he's written have that word in it. One, he wrote in 2007, "Promises to Keep." The other, he wrote after the death of his son Beau, which was "Promise Me Dad."
So, this idea of loyalty, keeping promises, I think, is what we're going to hear from him.
But we're also going to hear more about that, what we have seen in his books and what sort of has sketched out his career, Judy, ideas of family. We know that's very important to Biden and his whole family, which he calls a family of strong personalities, also the idea of honesty, positive values.
A positive vision for America is something that campaign is talking about for tonight, and, finally, resilience. That's something that we will see throughout Biden's kind of biographical sketch tonight. And we, I think, will hear him speak about his son Beau as well.
But this is also a man, Judy, who is very ambitious. A lot of folks talk about him running for president back in 1988. But if you look into it, Judy, he filed the papers to run in the New Hampshire primary four years earlier, 1984.
So, he's been seriously thinking about this night for 36 years. And here's his moment, and it's in his home state.
So, clearly, this will be an emotional time, but this is a speech he has been thinking about almost his entire career.
