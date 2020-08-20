How Biden will close out an unprecedented DNC

Lisa Dejardins:

Right.

We will have a series of other candidates who were with — opposed Vice President Biden in the primary. Pete Buttigieg, someone that he's indicated he sees himself in, will be one of the last speakers before we expect sort of the Biden segment begins, also Cory Booker.

Interesting, Judy. The program went a little long last night. Senator Booker was originally expected to speak last night. He will be speaking tonight.

So, I think we hear about this idea of a positive — positive vision. We will see how much they go after President Trump or not.

And speaking of that, Judy, we can say we have seen a few protesters here today. We have got a little bit of video earlier, just a dozen or so. They had some creative signs. Look at this, one of these signs saying, "Total Malarkey, Joe," again, just a dozen or so. Now that group is more like 50.

And you can hear them a little bit from our position, really no clashes, no problems with police.

Also, though, another creative Trump supporter hired a plane and is flying around the site of this speech with a banner that reads "Joe Biden Is Losing It."

But, again, this is not like other conventions where we have seen clashes or sort of intensity. I have talked to some of these protesters. I talked to some Trump supporters. And, right now, there's a lot of sort of positivity. They don't want Joe Biden to be president, but there doesn't seem to be a lot of tension about it as they show up here.

One other thing, Judy. We're expecting very soon to see cars roll into the parking lot behind me, this lonely parking lot we have been talking about, for the drive-in. So, we expect Vice President Biden may also come out after his speech and speak to the crowd gathered, pandemic style, in their cars.