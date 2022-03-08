Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland on the American, NATO response to war in Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

In addition to the energy sanctions announced today by the president, inside Russia, the economic shockwaves continue.

The Central Bank has now set a limit on withdrawals of dollars from banks. The limit is now $10,000, with the rest paid out in increasingly worthless rubles.

To discuss the Russian war, the American and allied response, both in aid and sanctions, I spoke just moments ago with Victoria Nuland. She is the undersecretary of state for political affairs, the department's fourth-ranking official.

Undersecretary Nuland, thank you very much for joining us.

I first want to ask you about the news this afternoon that Poland will be supplying MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. They're going to be doing it through Germany. I know you said that you, the U.S., was not informed ahead of time. But what is known about where these planes are going to be used? What's their mission?

Victoria Nuland, U.S. Undersecretary of State For Political Affairs: Well, Judy, I have to tell you that I have been with my — with Senate friends for the last couple of hours. So I'm not fully informed, beyond the Polish press release.

We have been saying that, obviously, these planes belong to Poland and it's their sovereign right to do with them as they — as they will. And the Ukrainians have been asking for them?