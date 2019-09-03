How chef José Andrés is working to feed the storm-stricken Bahamas

José Andrés:

We have been getting a lot of help from the private sector as well.

We are here in the resort of Atlantis. It happens I have here a restaurant. And Atlantis, they have been giving us all the help we can get. And the government, we know they couldn't allow passage before in the island, but, again, the island literally was underwater.

This is like the Caribbean Ocean, the Caribbean Sea took over the island. So we need to think totally with a very open mind and adapt. So we have a ship that will come from Fort Lauderdale hopefully by tomorrow, will be on — will be our way.

We have another ship here in Nassau. We took very big freezers that will bring a lot of the food we're going to be needing to cook there. We will bring big pots of food. And we will create, if necessary, what will be a temporary kitchen in each island.

At the beginning, we're going to be also cooking from here, from Nassau, and probably be bringing the food by helicopter in the early days and by boat daily, until we are able to finally be cooking in those two islands.

But we have been making sandwiches for the last two days, because the sandwiches are almost like our MREs. They are very light. But they are full of calories. And we can bring many thousands with us in the first helicopter drops

What happens right now, you need to understand, everybody is on rescue missions. It's a lot of people that they are on the island alone in their homes surrounded by water.