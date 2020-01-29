How China is responding to ‘breakneck’ spread of novel coronavirus

William Brangham:

As this coronavirus continues its breakneck spread across China, the global aviation industry is starting to isolate the country.

At least nine major airlines are limiting or stopping flights to and from mainland China, including British Airways, United, American and Lufthansa.

The United States and many other nations are also warning their citizens to avoid any nonessential travel to the country.

Dr. Trish Perl is chief of infectious diseases at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.