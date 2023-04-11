How climate change is threatening a remote town nestled in the Arctic Circle

John Bevir:

Living safely with polar bears is not a problem that many other parts of the world have to deal with. The town's museum is as close as most visitors get.

Dwindling sea ice is threatening the bears' very existence and pushing them further north to find suitable hunting grounds. It's the weather here that's now the biggest threat for many.

The climate here is warming and less snow is falling, but locals say that weather events are getting worse, and days that start with nice mornings can end with incredibly harsh storms. Tonight's windchill is negative-40 degrees.

Even so, Longyearbyen has that dubious honor of warming quicker than anywhere else. But it's powered by coal. For decades, this was a company town, where coal was the only business. But the global emissions from the very material that built the town are now threatening its future. One working mine remains. Its planned closure this year has been postponed until 2025, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine drove coal prices up in Europe.

Tourism is the big business now. Ice cave expeditions are one of the popular activities. But the glaciers are melting at a record rate.