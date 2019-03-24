How Congress could respond to the Mueller report

Hari Sreenivasan:

Good evening. Thanks for joining us. The Attorney General, William Barr, released a four page summary of his principal conclusions after reviewing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. In the summary, the attorney general said quote the Special Counsel's investigation did not find the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The attorney general's summary also said the Mueller investigation drew no conclusions about the president. The special counsel therefore, did not draw a conclusion one way or the other as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction. The special counsel states that while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime it also does not exonerate him. The attorney general's conclusion, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the special counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense.

NewsHour Politics Correspondent Lisa Desjardins joins us now from Washington D.C.

Lisa, there's two sections that this summary really breaks down into the Russian interference and then the obstruction of justice and in both of those cases, this is again a summary that's written by the attorney general based on his reading of the report, right? There's a big gap here. We're not talking about the substance of the report, we're talking about how these two individuals are interpreting it to draft it to members of Congress?