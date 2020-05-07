How COVID-19 is inflaming India’s social and religious tensions

Neha Poonia:

But implementing a complete lockdown in the world's second most populous country comes with many challenges.

For the affluent, working from home is easy, but for millions of migrant and daily wage laborers, life came to a sudden standstill.

As companies shut down and transport ground to a halt, migrant laborers found themselves on the streets, with no income and no money to buy food or pay rent.

More than 1.4 million laborers were left stranded in Indian cities. And some had no other way but to walk and walk.