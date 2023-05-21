How Dalip Singh Saund became the first Asian American elected to Congress

This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re highlighting people whose contributions have often been overlooked. Tonight, we spotlight Dalip Singh Saund, a political trailblazer who was the first Indian American, and first person of any Asian descent, elected to Congress.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

