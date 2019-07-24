WATCH: Mueller says Trump-Russia probe ‘not a witch hunt’

WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller says his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was “not a witch hunt.”

Mueller is testifying Wednesday afternoon before the House intelligence committee on his 448-page report. He spent hours testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to the Russia investigation as a witch hunt, including Wednesday morning when he tweeted the hearings were part of the “Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history.”

WATCH: Mueller says Trump can be charged when term ends

Mueller was responding to a question from intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat.

Mueller is not expected to go beyond the report during questioning. In the earlier hearing, he replied to questions with short phrases, often saying he will refer to the report.

Mueller stated Wednesday that his investigation did not “exonerate” Trump.

