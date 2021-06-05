How did the stimulus checks impact everyday Americans?

Luke Shaefer:

Yeah, I think a lot more research is needed on this particular question. There's a lot of reasons why businesses that have jobs that put people into direct contact with lots of other people, why they might have trouble finding workers. And in fact, many of the industries that are having a lot of trouble right now, were having trouble before the recession struck as well, I would say. And this is a place where we need more research, but a lot of the reason why the economy has come back so strong, right, and that employers are looking for folks for jobs is because of this intervention to begin with, that we we put money into the economy when things were going bad. We were, we were headed off a cliff last spring and the government acted and acted fairly quickly and things improved. And now we're back to a place where we want to see more jobs.

People are going back to work. It's going to take a little bit of time. But I think totally understanding how all of these factors play together is going to be really important for us going forward. What I can say for sure is that our results are are very strong in terms of understanding that people's lives are made better off when they receive these cash benefits.