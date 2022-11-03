How final pitches from Democrats and Republicans are resonating with midterm voters

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Democrats and Republicans are hitting key messages on the campaign trail in the final push before the election. Issues like the economy, crime and abortion are top of mind for voters, but President Biden continues to hone in on the threats to democracy. Republican strategist Doug Heye and Democratic strategist Joel Benenson joined Judy Woodruff to weigh in on how this is all translating to voters.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: