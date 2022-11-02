What’s keeping young voters engaged ahead of midterms

Judy Woodruff:

Despite the fact that, as you heard from Lisa earlier, young voters are expected to turn out at a lower percentage rate than other groups, those under the age of 30 are still projected to keep up with or break their own voting records during this year's midterm elections.

That is according to a newly released poll of young voters conducted by Harvard University's Institute of Politics.

Our Laura Barrón-López has more on what's motivating the younger cohort this year.