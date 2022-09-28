How firefighters’ life-saving work puts them at a higher risk of cancer

Stephanie Sy
Audio

The life expectancy for firefighters is ten years less than the average person and it’s not just the fires themselves that present dangers. Firefighters are frequently exposed to toxic chemicals, and according to recent research, even their protective gear may carry health risks. Stephanie Sy looked into so-called “forever chemicals” and their possible effects on these essential workers.

