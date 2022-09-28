How firefighters’ life-saving work puts them at a higher risk of cancer

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Lena I. Jackson
Lena I. Jackson
The life expectancy for firefighters is ten years less than the average person and it’s not just the fires themselves that present dangers. Firefighters are frequently exposed to toxic chemicals, and according to recent research, even their protective gear may carry health risks. Stephanie Sy looked into so-called “forever chemicals” and their possible effects on these essential workers.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
