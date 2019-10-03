How General Motors strike reflects pivotal moment for U.S. auto industry

Micheline “Micki” Maynard:

Well, that's — thanks for mentioning my Washington Post story.

I think that the focus on labor and the focus on General Motors is simply different than it was over the past couple of decades. One of the major issues that has come up time and again are SUVs and pickups.

So if you think back to about 1990, most people still owned cars for their regular usage. But right around 1990 was when people started to drive SUVs, not just to go up in the mountains or anything, but to drive them for everyday purposes.

And we have had kind of three waves of these big SUVs and pickups. And we're in an another one of them now. So, while General Motors, Ford, Chrysler have talked about the future as electric cars, possibly self-driving cars, much more efficient cars, what they're selling to the American public are big vehicles that are very profitable for them.

The average price of a car now is $37,000. That's not just a car. That's an SUV and a pickup. And loans are just getting longer and longer, six years, seven years, eight years, so — for people to afford to pay for them.

So if you look at owning a vehicle, you're going to spend a lot of money and you're going to have it for quite a while. So people are weighing that into the equation as they make decisions about whether they're going to buy a vehicle at all.

The other thing I wanted to mention was the focus on electric vehicles, because General Motors, one of the proposals it's made to the union is that it would take two plants it was planning to close, put batteries in one and put electric — I think electric trucks in the other one.

But, again, the union has watched GM kind of lurch around on electrics. They had the little EV1 that they killed. They had the Volt, which they told Congress was going to be its future. The Volt is gone.

And now they're talking electrics again. And, in a sense, you can't blame the union for being a little skeptical about whether this is its future.