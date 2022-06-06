How ‘green gentrification’ is pricing out longtime East Boston residents

Paul Solman
By —

Paul Solman

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Audio

The city of Boston faces two enormous problems: Sea level rise in its harbor that is getting worse with climate change and a dearth of affordable housing, pricing out many longtime residents. Solutions to one of the problems may compound the challenge of solving the other, a phenomenon researchers have called this "green gentrification." Paul Solman reports.

Listen to this Segment

Paul Solman
By —

Paul Solman

Paul Solman has been a business, economics and occasional art correspondent for the PBS NewsHour since 1985.

@paulsolman
Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: