Violence at the Venezuelan border, humanitarian aid blocked

Tension continues to rise in Venezuela today over whether humanitarian aid will be allowed into the country. The national guard tear-gassed protesters from both Venezuela and Colombia who tried to reach bridges between the countries. The clashes happened in the bordering cities of Urena in Venezuela and Cucuta in Colombia. On the Colombian side of the bridges, opposition protesters tried to escort trucks with emergency food and medical aid into Venezuela using what leaders call a "humanitarian avalanche". On the Venezuelan side of the border the Venezuela national guard injured more than two dozen people as protesters set fire to buses.

PBS NewsHour Special Correspondent Nadja Drost is in Urena, Venezuela reporting with support from the Pulitzer Center.