How homeschooling’s rise during the pandemic has impacted traditional school enrollment

Since the start of the pandemic, homeschooling has been on the rise with an estimated 30% increase in enrollment since the beginning of the 2019 school year. While the total number of homeschooled families remains relatively modest, its rise has impacted traditional school enrollment and the way we view education. William Brangham reports.

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

