How impeachment inquiry and Senate trial could unfold

Yamiche Alcindor:

Ambassador Sondland said some things that were both problematic for President Trump, without breaking with him completely.

So, he said that he was disappointed in President Trump's decision-making as it relates to issues of Ukraine. He also said that he was disappointed in the fact he involved his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in issues dueling with Ukraine.

That being said, he says that I didn't know, at least at the beginning, that Rudy Giuliani wanted to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

So he was doing was really putting distance between himself and what President Trump and Rudy Giuliani were doing. That's problematic for the president, because this is someone that donated millions of dollars to President Trump's campaign actually having a little bit of distance with him.

So, what you see there is someone who really is close to the president or is an ally of the president saying, look, I'm just going to go and say what I know and have — and it really fits a pattern of what other people have been saying, telling lawmakers.

So President Trump there is really not coming out looking good, and it look as though him and Rudy Giuliani were, in fact, trying to do these dealings with Ukraine as kind of — a sort of shadow campaign without the State Department's involvement there.