How Ina Garten is cooking through social distancing

Of course you can make — substitute. You don't have shallots, use onions. If you don't have garlic, use ginger. If you don't — and all of a sudden, I'm finding myself doing exactly the same thing.

And it's going to inform every other book that I write. I made a frittata the other day. It was a potato basil frittata. I had no basil, so I used scallions. And you know what? It was the best frittata I'd ever made.

Something like Weeknight Bolognese, which is pasta with a tomato sauce. And you can really put anything you want in it. If you don't have ground beef, you can grab turkey. Or, if somebody is vegetarian, you can use — diced mushrooms are absolutely delicious.

So I think — I'm always big on, if everybody around the table has different appetites, I find one thing that everybody can eat.

I think, more and more, I want everything — the diners to feel like a party, because we're really kind of craving that, aren't we? We want to feel like we're having a good time. And I think if you have people around you — or even if you don't, if you're on your own, and do a Zoom, like, party on Zoom, you feel like you're still connected to people.

That's the one thing that I really crave. And I'm — I just don't know how I'm going to get through months and months of not having it, is my friends.

So, I do — in the beginning, I started on FaceTime and Zoom. And what I found is, I wanted to take my telephone and just curl up on my sofa with a blanket and talk to a friend in an old-fashioned way, the way we used to talk on the phone. And, that, I find satisfying.

Baking is really satisfying. I find cooking really stressful, but I find it totally engaging. And I forget that there's something bigger going on outside.

Are you surprised that I find cooking stressful?