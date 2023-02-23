How Larry Wilmore’s 30 years in TV have shaped comedy and challenged traditional notions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
Leave your feedback
Your favorite TV comedies likely owe a lot to Larry Wilmore, the creator or guiding force behind some of the most popular and most impactful shows over the last 30 years. Geoff Bennett spoke with home about how his work challenged traditional notions of politics, race, and comedy, in the process, helping to shape the broader cultural conversation. It's part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more