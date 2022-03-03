Volodymyr Zelensky’s improbable rise from comedian to wartime leader of a defiant nation

Volodymyr Zelensky (through translator):

Your president is here. Our troops are here. Our citizens are here. All of us are here protecting the independence of our country.

John Yang It seemed straight out of a movie, just like his defiant response to a U.S. offer of evacuation: "I need ammunition, not a ride."

Wearing a flak jacket, Zelensky walks the streets and visits troops. He displays a mix of courage, humor and grace under pressure that has drawn comparisons to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II and galvanized support at home and around the world.

Yulia Kocabiyik, Ukrainian National Living in Turkey (through translator): Whatever happens, our president, President Zelensky, will never sell us out. He will not give Ukraine to Putin.