How medical providers are checking on patients’ civic health

Audio

According to Census data, fewer than three-quarters of eligible Americans are registered to vote. Since 2019, a nonprofit called Vot-ER has taken voter registration efforts into medical exam rooms across the country. Tanya Lawrence, a family nurse practitioner in Georgia, joins John Yang to discuss the initiative.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: