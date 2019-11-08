How Mick Mulvaney plays into the Ukraine impeachment inquiry saga

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, so the key is a July 10 meeting that Fiona Hill and Alexander Vindman, the two National Security Council staff members who Lisa just talked about, testified today — or, rather, we got their depositions today.

They were both in this meeting. This was a meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials. And there's actually a photo of that meeting or right after that meeting, U.S. officials, Ukrainian officials.

And the person second to the right, the tall one, the bald one, second to the right, is Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union. And Fiona Hill says, this is what happened inside that meeting.

He said — she says — quote — "Ambassador Sondland was talking about how he had an arrangement with Chief of Staff Mulvaney for a meeting with the Ukrainians, if they were going to go forward with investigations."

This is the first time that we know of, of a government official making this explicit. Ukraine's government had to conduct two investigations, one into the 2016 elections and one into Burisma, the energy company that Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, was on the board of, before Ukraine could see or Ukraine's president could meet President Trump.

That order, according to Sondland, was authorized by Mick Mulvaney. And this is what Alexander Vindman says about the same meeting.

He says — quote — "Ambassador Sondland emphasized the importance that Ukraine deliver investigations into the 2016 elections, the Bidens and Burisma. This was the first time it emerged kind of with a government official discussing it."

Vindman says, before that point, it had been discussed by Rudy Giuliani, mostly in the media. And at that meeting, National Security Adviser John Bolton turned to Fiona Hill and said, whatever Mulvaney and Sondland were doing, he called it a drug deal and he called Giuliani a hand grenade.