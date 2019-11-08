Read the transcript of Fiona Hill’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

House lawmakers have made public the transcript of the Trump administration’s former Russia adviser, Fiona Hill’s testimony in the impeachment probe.

Hill told lawmakers on Oct. 14 that then-National Security Adviser John Bolton expressed concerns that the Trump administration was trying to pressure Ukraine officials.

Before joining the Trump administration, Hill worked under both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

This week, Democrats released several transcripts of interviews they conducted as part of the impeachment inquiry. The documents are being made public ahead of open hearings that are set to begin next week.

Read Fiona Hill’s full testimony.