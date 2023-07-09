How militaries are using artificial intelligence on and off the battlefield

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Leave your feedback
Artificial intelligence has been a crucial tool for many nations’ militaries for years. Now, with the war in Ukraine driving innovation, AI’s role is likely to grow. Paul Scharre, vice president and director of studies at the Center for a New American Security, joins Ali Rogin to discuss how militaries have adopted AI and how it might be used on the battlefield in the future.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more