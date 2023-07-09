How militaries are using artificial intelligence on and off the battlefield

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Audio

Artificial intelligence has been a crucial tool for many nations’ militaries for years. Now, with the war in Ukraine driving innovation, AI’s role is likely to grow. Paul Scharre, vice president and director of studies at the Center for a New American Security, joins Ali Rogin to discuss how militaries have adopted AI and how it might be used on the battlefield in the future.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch