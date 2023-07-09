Why many Americans are paying each other’s medical bills despite the risks

John Yang
John Yang

Andrew Corkery

Many Americans have enrolled in an alternative to traditional health insurance called health care sharing plans. But unlike insurance, these plans are unregulated and don’t have to meet minimum health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act. Kate Harris with the Colorado Division of Insurance and KFF Health News senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk join John Yang to discuss.

John Yang
John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

