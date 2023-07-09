News Wrap: NATO to discuss Ukraine’s bid to join alliance at upcoming summit

Audio

In our news wrap Sunday, leaders of NATO countries are preparing for a summit where they will discuss Ukraine’s bid to join the alliance, Russia said it shot down a cruise missile over Crimea, the U.S. said it killed an ISIS leader in a drone strike Friday in Syria, and excessive heat advisories continue across the country from Southern California to Texas for at least another week.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch