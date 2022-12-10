Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

How Morocco is making history at the World Cup

Audio

Morocco made history on Saturday by becoming the first African nation and first Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. Since the first World Cup in 1930, only European and South American teams have made the final — leading to questions about the tournament’s progress toward its goal of global inclusivity. Sports journalist Kevin Blackistone joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch