How Morocco is making history at the World Cup

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Morocco made history on Saturday by becoming the first African nation and first Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. Since the first World Cup in 1930, only European and South American teams have made the final — leading to questions about the tournament’s progress toward its goal of global inclusivity. Sports journalist Kevin Blackistone joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.