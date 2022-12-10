Double your gift to
News Wrap: Russian drones attack power grid in southern Ukraine

In our news wrap Saturday, Russian drone strikes knocked out energy infrastructure across southern Ukraine, a major storm system moving inland from the Pacific Coast threatens severe weather across the U.S., and Republican Kari Lake has asked a court to throw out Arizona's election results after she lost the race for governor in November.

