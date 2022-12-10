Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we learn more about the sudden death of prominent American sports journalist Grant Wahl. Then, we discuss the significance of Morocco's historic win at the World Cup. We also look at how rising prices are changing the ways many Americans navigate the holiday season. Plus, why activists are targeting famous works of art in their fight against climate change.
