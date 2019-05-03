How music brought Gloria and Emilio Estefan together

Gloria Estefan:

Well, we left Cuba, my mom and I.

My dad took us out of Cuba, because he was a police officer. So, when the coup happened on New Year's Eve, he came home to my mom and he said: "We're in trouble. The president just left the country."

And she told him: "Don't go back." And he said: "I have to go back. I'm a police officer. I can't abandon my post." So then he told my mom: "I have to get you and Gloria out, because this is going to get very ugly."

So I was alone with my mom, and then my dad — because my dad then went to the Bay of Pigs invasion. He was a political prisoner for two years. So, for those two years, I started playing guitar and singing. I sang since I talk. This was — it just came with me.

So music was my catharsis. I would — my mom would make me play for her friends, and I would, like, stare at the floor, because I don't like being the center of attention. But when I sang, people would cry, and I would say to my mom, "Why do you make me sing if people are going to cry?"

(LAUGHTER)

You know? And she goes: "They're crying because you're moving them emotionally. It's not because they don't like what you're doing."